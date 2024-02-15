6 ft WWE legend coming back to AEW next week

It was revealed earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite that a certain WWE Hall of Famer would be in action in next week's episode as he will be part of a blockbuster trios match.

This would be Rob Van Dam (RVD). It seems that next week, the promotion aims to tackle two major feuds in this trios match. This would be the brewing rivalry between Brian Cage and Hook and another between the three men facing off for the world title at Revolution. The 6 ft star will be here for the ride it seems.

The commentary desk revealed that this was official, and Samoa Joe will be teaming up with Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage from the Mogul Embassy to take on Hangman Adam Page, FTW Champion Hook, and RVD.

This would now be the Hall of Famer's fifth match with AEW, with his last one being a hardcore match against Swerve a couple of weeks ago. He has also teamed up with Hook several times, so this would not be their first rodeo.

It also remains to be seen whether Joe and Swerve can work together, as they will be opponents at AEW Revolution.

What are your thoughts on this blockbuster trios match? Let us know in the comments section below.

