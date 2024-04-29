6-time champion officially joins The Elite in AEW

A controversial AEW star has just been added back to the promotion's roster page after being taken off of it for a few months. He has also been officially recognized as a member of a top faction. This would be Jack Perry.

The Scapegoat made his AEW return just last week at Dynasty, as he provided an assist to The Young Bucks in their match against FTR to become three-time World Tag Team Champions. Just a few days ago on AEW Dynamite, he made his return to the show to request Tony Khan to be reinstated to the promotion. He was granted this, but The Elite used the opportunity to attack Tony.

Some users on Twitter noticed that Jack Perry was back on the AEW's roster page, but this time he was recognized as an official member of The Elite. He and Kazuchika Okada have now replaced Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page as members of the top faction.

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) recently compared AEW star Jack Perry to John Cena

Jack Perry has been rising in stature as one of the top heels in the industry, taking advantage of real-life heat from the fans and using this for his character's growth.

Nic Nemeth was among those who recently witnessed this in person, during the NJPW Windy City Riot show. On this show, Perry competed in a match with Shota Umino in front of the Chicago crowd.

During his appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Nemeth talked about witnessing the crowd reaction to The Scapegoat and booing him out of the building. He compared this to when John Cena would receive heat in the past, and how the crowd acknowledged him as a heel.

"I also was on that Windy City Riot Show in Chicago with him to where I was curious, like 'Oh, this kid's coming back, let's see how it's going to go,' and booing him out of the building, and the craziest reactions, and then almost a Cena-esque 'We are booing you, but we know that you are here, and we like the story,'" said Nemeth. [5:39 - 5:55]

As can be seen from his appearance at Dynasty, the fans have seemingly embraced Jack Perry as a heel, and seeing as he and The Elite look to be the major antagonists of the promotion, his popularity could increase as the months pass.