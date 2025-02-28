6-time WWE Champion eyes ownership: "I definitely want to help own a wrestling company one day"

A five-time former WWE RAW Women's Champion has laid out her aspirations and said that she wants to own a wrestling company one day. This would appear to be a huge goal for the current AEW star.

A lot of wrestlers have lofty aspirations but very few come close to having the aura of AEW star Mercedes Mone. The TBS Champion is one of the most celebrated athletes in the Jacksonville-based company and she often backs up her words in the ring.

Mone was a guest on the Sackhoff Show hosted by Katee Sackhoff and she was asked about what she would want to do in the future. Without hesitation, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion said she wanted to be a voice of change and wanted to help own a wrestling company someday.

“I always said back in the day that I wanted to be a shareholder and be a part of helping and creating. So yeah, I definitely want to help own a wrestling company one day and be the woman of change and voice of change over there for any wrestling company that wants to have me.” [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Bully Ray explains why WWE is a better fit for Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in AEW and her achievements are testament to that. Ever since winning the TBS Title, she has been on a different level and has shown no signs of stopping.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has said he thinks she will end up with her former company soon again as there is no proper competition in AEW. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, he said:

“Well, right now, I do. Yeah! Because she doesn't have that many good opponents over there. I mean everybody's good. To be in the business, you've got to be good. But to be great is a whole different [thing]. That encompasses a whole different word. Great and good, you know what I mean? And I truly believe she'll end up over there [in WWE].”

That is quite a prediction, considering the controversial circumstances under which she exited the promotion in 2022. It will be interesting to see what Mercedes Mone thinks of Ray's prediction.

