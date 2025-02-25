Wrestling legend explains why WWE is a better fit for Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is among the most popular women professional wrestlers in the business. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently explained why the Stamford-based company would be a better fit for the reigning AEW TBS Champion.

Ad

The former Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the wrestling promotion in 2022 due to creative differences despite being the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. After leaving the company, she spent some time in NJPW before signing with AEW in March 2024. While The Glow returned to the global juggernaut after a successful TNA run, Mone has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray asked Ric Flair if he thought WWE would be a better fit for Mercedes Mone while also pointing out that she was doing well in AEW. The Nature Boy answered in the affirmative and reasoned that the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion did not have that many great opponents in the Tony Khan promotion. Flair noted that he believed Mone would eventually return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Trending

"Well, right now, I do. Yeah! Because she doesn't have that many good opponents over there. I mean everybody's good. To be in the business, you've got to be good. But to be great is a whole different [thing]. That encompasses a whole different word. Great and good, you know what I mean? And I truly believe she'll end up over there [in WWE]," he said. [From 10:57 to 11:27]

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

You can check out Ric Flair's comments in the video below:

Ad

Mercedes Mone claims she considered leaving wrestling following her WWE departure

Sasha Banks and Naomi's unexpected WWE exit sent shockwaves into the world of professional wrestling, giving birth to several speculations.

In a recent interview with Katee Sackhoff, Mercedes Mone admitted to considering moving away from professional wrestling after she left the company. She further highlighted her emotional struggles during the time.

Ad

"I did, I did. Because of how hurt I was by it and how much it drove me into a place of darkness. I couldn’t believe that something that brought me so much light in my life—something that saved me so many times when I was a kid—could also bring me so much darkness. I was just like, 'I don’t want to feel like this. I don’t want to have so much stress that I’m legitimately killing myself because of it, or drowning in sadness from the negative thoughts constantly running through my head,'" she said.

Ad

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars on the AEW roster. Only time will tell if she returns to WWE in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback