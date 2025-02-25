AEW star Mercedes Mone makes alarming revelations about what happened after unceremonious WWE exit

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made a surprising exit from WWE a couple of years ago. Mone has now revealed the struggle she faced after her departure.

In 2022, Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) made headlines when she and Naomi walked out of WWE due to a creative dispute. Mone and Naomi were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and were stripped of the titles after their shocking departure.

In an interview with Katee Sackhoff, Mercedes Mone recalled her WWE exit and spoke about the sadness it brought into her life. She expressed that she couldn't believe a place that brought her joy could also bring her the pain that it did.

“I did, I did. Because of how hurt I was by it and how much it drove me into a place of, um, darkness. I couldn’t believe that something that brought me so much light in my life—something that saved me so many times when I was a kid—could also bring me so much darkness. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to feel like this. I don’t want to have so much stress that I’m legitimately killing myself because of it, or drowning in sadness from the negative thoughts constantly running through my head.’ "

The TBS Champion also revealed what motivated her to hold on to professional wrestling and pursue her goals:

"So, I went through a lot of healing—a lot of healing. And I told myself, ‘No, this is still what I freaking love. I love wrestling. I still have the same goal I had when I was 10 years old, and no one is going to take that away from me.’ " [H/T: RingsideNews]

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone on people wanting her to go away forever

In the same interview, Mercedes Mone addressed the haters who wanted her to leave the business forever. The CEO shared her determination to not give up and stay focused on her goal to be the best in the business.

"I felt like maybe people wanted to see me gone forever, like they wanted me to disappear. But I told myself, ‘I can’t. I can’t give that to people. I can’t give up on myself, and I can’t give up on my dream.’ I still have so much passion, so much drive, and my light—my God—told me, ‘You’ve got to keep going.'” [H/T:RingsideNews]

We will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone makes a WWE return after finishing her run in AEW.

