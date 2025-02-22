Mercedes Mone gets emotional about recent success away from AEW

Mercedes Mone is one of the female stars who helped revolutionize female wrestling. She has had an incredible journey so far. Recently, she became a little sentimental while talking about her time in Japan.

After leaving WWE in 2022, she traveled to the East and joined NJPW in 2023. Her childhood dream was to wrestle in Japan, which she brought to life through hard work and sheer determination. She is currently signed to AEW but also makes appearances for NJPW and is the current Strong Women's Champion in her first reign.

Mercedes Mone was the recent guest on episode 4 of TBS' AEW Meal and a Match show hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City. During the show, Renee asked her about her experience in Japan.

A slightly emotional Mone replied:

"I mean, everything. It's it was legit a dream of mine to be in Japan since I was 13. So to go over there just to adapt more of the style and to learn and, to really understand the respect about wrestling. They have such respect like nobody else in this business. They train multiple times a day. I left Japan just wanting to be the better wrestler than I went into it." [4:44 - 5:09]

Mercedes Mone wants to wrestle in a wild match in Japan

During the AEW Meal and a Match show, Mercedes Mone also talked about the legendary Minoru Suzuki wrestling on the subway at times. This gave her an idea, which she pitched to Rocky Romero. She said she wants to wrestle in a real Street Fight match all over Tokyo.

"You know... I was just talking to Rocky Romero the other day about doing something fun that's outside of the ring. I think having a match throughout the whole city of Tokyo would be fun. It doesn't have to be in a wrestling ring... I think just... get me in a little real Street Fight. A real Street Fight on a train, then get me off of it, into a taxi, and let's just go all around Tokyo," she said.

Romero is a veteran wrestler signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. He acts as a bridge of contact between the two companies that began their partnership deal in February 2021.

