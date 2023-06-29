6-time WWE Tag Team Champion wins first match on AEW TV during Rampage tapings (Spoiler)

The following article will contain spoilers for the upcoming June 30th, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, where a former WWE Tag Team Champion finally picked up his first win as part of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

The star in question is the man with more second names than anyone in the history of space and time, Johnny TV, who WWE fans will know better as John Morrison or Johny Nitro.

Morrison made his AEW debut in May 2022 as Johnny Elite, where he was entered into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the mystery "Joker." However, he would lose both matches he wrestled on TV (against Samoa Joe and Miro, respectively), with his only win for the company coming against Marq Quen on an episode of Dark.

That all changed at the recent AEW Rampage taping as Johnny TV and QT Marshall defeated the team of Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy in a tag team match.

With this win, Johnny has now beaten both members of Private Party in separate matches and currently sits on an AEW record of two wins and two losses. However, he is undefeated in tag team competition with this victory.

What else happened during the AEW Rampage tapings?

The June 30th edition of AEW Rampage is certainly shaping up to be exciting, given some of the matches that were announced for it this week on Dynamite. But what actually happened at the tapings? If you don't want any more spoilers, look away now.

Despite being in her home country of Canada, Taya Valkyrie was unable to pick up a victory over former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. However, one hometown hero that did perform well was Shawn Spears, who defeated The Blade in a singles match.

In the show's main event, Claudio Castagnoli defended his ROH World Championship against Komander, with The Blackpool Combat Club member walking away with his title reign intact, taking the number of successful defenses he's made in his current reign to eight.

