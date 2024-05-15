6-time WWE World Champion should be Hook's mentor, says veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran believes AEW star Hook should have had a former WWE champion as his on-screen mentor to push him to the next level.

The six-time WWE World Champion in question, Chris Jericho, had previously offered to help Hook. However, their relationship soured quickly, leading to a match at the Dynasty Pay-per-view. Jericho took the win and became the new FTW champion.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter, however, would have liked to see an alliance between the Ocho and Hook, akin to Sting and Darby Allin. He explained his perspective on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted.

"I would have loved to have seen this whole thing with Hook work out where he became Hook's mentor, and he (Chris Jericho) stopped wrestling, and he just started bringing Hook up or somebody... Maybe somebody else that Jericho could mentor and bring up as the next... I don't think the fans are sick of seeing him altogether." [25:21 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Hook and Jericho in AEW.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback