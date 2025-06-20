  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 60-year-old star reveals he has been blacklisted from WWE for good after backstage incident with Chris Jericho

60-year-old star reveals he has been blacklisted from WWE for good after backstage incident with Chris Jericho

By Sujay
Published Jun 20, 2025 01:09 GMT
WWE logo (left) and Chris Jericho (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; WWE Facebook page)
WWE logo (left) and Chris Jericho (right) [Image credits: WWE's Facebook page & we.com]

A 60-year-old star has revealed that an incident involving Chris Jericho blacklisted him from WWE for good. He definitely had some regrets about how the issue panned out.

Former UFC Champion Mark Coleman is a famous name in the world of mixed martial arts. On top of that, he was also a wrestler and worked in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He revealed that an incident with Chris Jericho at a WWE event ensured that he was banished from the Stamford-based company for good.

The former UFC star was speaking to Hannibal TV when he revealed the reason and what exactly happened between him and the current AEW star.

also-read-trending Trending
“As far as the WWE, I became champion of the UFC and they had just hired Dan Severn and Tank Abbott, Ken Shamrock. Shamrock did pretty good. Tank was the biggest flop ever and then, Severn was very average. So they weren’t so high on the UFC guys anymore but, they did bring me to one of the shows, and I showed up rather drunk. Very, very drunk. I got backstage. I messed with Chris Jericho. He got thrown out of the ring and I was ringside and I was just telling him to get his ass up you pu**y. I was yelling like a fan. I said, ‘Get up Jericho, you pu**y,’ this and that. Well, he looked up at me, made eye contact with me and he flips me off and he said something to me and he went backstage and he complained to whoever was back there and all of a sudden, I wasn’t allowed backstage anymore so, I didn’t hear from ‘em after that,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

You can check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Mark Coleman says WWE blew the chance to work with him

In the same interview, Mark Coleman revealed that WWE blew their chance of working with him with such a decision.

Coleman felt that if the issue had not happened, he could have gone on to have great matches with names like Kurt Angle.

“They blew it because I could have had some epic, epic matches with ole Kurt Angle and a few other guys. We would have freaking killed it,” he said.

Fans will be wondering what could have been, as Kurt Angle had a great career both as a pro wrestler and as an amateur when he won the Olympic gold medal representing the United States.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications