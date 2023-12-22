63-year-old WWE legend undergoes successful brain surgery

A former WWE legend who has been a strong fixture for AEW for a while now recently underwent a successful brain surgery. The name in question is Dean Malenko.

The Man of 1,000 Holds has been credited as one of the most talented in-ring competitors of all time. Moreover, he has been an inspiration for many people and a pioneer in helping develop the next generation of stars after wrapping up his career in the ring.

The veteran wrestling commentator Jim Ross recently revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that Dean had successful surgery for symptoms arising from his Parkinson's disease.

"I saw Dean Malenko. Malenko's had some health issues. I saw him there. And he had brain surgery and it stops his shakes from the Parkinson's and it has, he's had the surgery. He's such a sweetheart of a guy," Jim Ross said. [H/T Wrestling Observer]

Expand Tweet

Malenko burst on the scene in the 1990s and came to prominence for his work in ECW and WCW. Later on, he joined WWE as a part of The Radicalz faction in 2000. Moreover, he was a part of WWE's backstage personnel from 2001 until 2019, following which he joined AEW as a senior producer.

Since then, he has been a major force in the development of AEW as a wrestling promotion, contributing every ounce of his experience to the development of the stars and the Jacksonville-based company.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Dean Malenko a speedy recovery as he recuperates from his surgery.