WWE legend Kurt Angle names one AEW personality he looked up to "more than anybody else"

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims he looked up to an AEW personality. The star in question is Dean Malenko.

The wrestling veteran has been part of the Jacksonville-based promotion as a Senior Producer since 2019.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about Dean Malenko. Angle claimed that he looked up to The Man with a 1000 Holds.

“I looked up to Dean more than anybody else. Him being ‘The Man of 1,000 Holds,’ a technical wrestler — I got so excited when Dean Malenko, Chris Benoit, and Eddie Guerrero were going to come to WWE because they were all great technical wrestlers. That’s what I aspired to be. Knowing Dean was there, I knew I could learn a lot from him, and I did,” Kurt Angle said. [H/T Fightful.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opened up on the possibility of returning to wrestling

While speaking on an earlier episode of his podcast, the wrestling veteran opened up about the possibility of coming out of retirement. He mentioned that, for him to return to the squared circle, it would take a lot of money.

Angle mentioned that the wrestling promotion would have to pay him millions to force him to get back in the ring. The veteran also revealed one of his conversations with AEW CEO Tony Khan when asked to get out of retirement.

"Well, to even consider coming back, it's going to have to be a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like 4 years ago, and I said, 'For 10 matches, I want $3 million," Angle mentioned. [H/T Fightful.com]

A few months ago, WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart named Kurt Angle as one of his dream opponents.

