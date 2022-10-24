WWE legend discloses seven-figure salary demand for potentially signing with Tony Khan

Since its inception, All Elite Wrestling has attempted to sign many notable names from the industry. Multiple former WWE talents like Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, CM Punk, and many more have signed with AEW. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently disclosed that the promotion approached him for a contract and the salary he requested from them.

The 53-year-old was associated with WWE for the majority of his career. He also had stints with IMPACT Wrestling, WCW, and ECW. Given his expansive experience and agility to work across promotions in the industry, Tony Khan took his shot and voiced his interest in signing the veteran.

During his second stint with WWE, the Olympic gold medalist took on an administrative role and competed in a few rare matches.

On the recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, he recalled the time Tony Khan wanted to sign him during the company's initial years. He stated that he requested 3 million dollars for ten matches:

“It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Check out his entire podcast below:

Angle made an appearance on the August edition of RAW this year in a backstage segment featuring The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy.

Kurt Angle claims CM Punk's 'inexcusable' behavior at media scrum would not be tolerated in WWE

Many veterans from the industry shared their thoughts and insights on the controversial media scrum that took place after AEW All Out. They termed it as being 'embarrassing' and 'humiliating' for Tony Khan, who was seated next to the star at the event.

In the same edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE veteran stated that 'Vince McMahon would have lost his sh*t' and Punk's lashing out would not be tolerated:

"I don't know CM Punk enough to say what kind of person he is... I'd be willing to just say he's a good guy," Angle explains, "but what he did at that press conference was inexcusable." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW is reportedly interested in buying out CM Punk's contract. Other stars involved in the brawl were reportedly suspended and recently Ace Steel was allegedly released from the promotion.

With Kurt Angle previously working across promotions, would you like to see The Olympic Gold medalist on AEW? Sound off in the comments.

