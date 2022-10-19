WWE Hall of Famer names Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle as dream opponents

A multi-time WWE Champion and two-time Hall of Famer has named Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle as dream opponents.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is often regarded as one of the best wrestlers of his generation. He rose to prominence in the "New Generation" era, a time when Hulk Hogan left for WCW. After the Montreal Screwjob, it took Hart many years to forgive and return to WWE, where he defeated Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26.

In 2019, Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time as a member of The Hart Foundation. At a recent K & S WrestleFest Signing, Bret named Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle and the Beast Incarnate as dream opponents. As is his habit, he also took a shot at Goldberg:

"Kurt Angle would have been one of my primary guys. He always wanted to work with me and I wish I could've worked with him. I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg." [H/T - Fightful]

In 2019, Kurt Angle wrestled his final match for the company when he faced Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is still active and feuding with Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel

Earlier this year, the Beast Incarnate was feuding with Roman Reigns as the WWE Champion. Lesnar faced off with Bobby Lashley for the title at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

During the bout, Reigns showed up and attacked Lesnar, which cost him the match and allowed Lashley to walk away with the victory. The two were set to face each other inside Elimination Chamber, but Lashey was taken out early in the match.

Last week, the Beast Incarnate returned after a two-month absence and attacked Lashley out of nowhere. He cost The Almighty the United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

Last night, the two started the show with an all-out brawl and Lashley ended up putting Lesnar through the announce table. The two are set to face each other for the second time at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Who do you think will win? Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

