6ft 10in former WWE Superstar makes AEW return and offers to form new alliance with Chris Jericho

A 6ft 10in former WWE Superstar made his AEW comeback this week and offered to align himself with Chris Jericho. The star in question is Big Bill.

Jericho walked to the ring at Daily's Place on the April 24, 2024, episode of Dynamite as the newly crowned FTW Champion. The Learning Tree won the title from HOOK in an FTW Rules match at Dynasty 2024 last Sunday after smashing the 24-year-old star on the head with a baseball bat.

Jericho addressed the crowd to discuss his victory at St. Louis, Missouri at the pay-per-view this past weekend. Rechristening the FTW Title as a championship for the world and for the people, the former AEW World Champion went on to declare his intention of passing down his experience and knowledge to the next generation of talent.

On that note, Jericho praised HOOK's reign with the FTW Championship, albeit criticizing him for his relationships with his allies, singling out Taz and Katsuyori Shibata. He also claimed that the New York native had still more to learn from him, including when to stay down, alluding to the finish of their bout at Dynasty.

The Lionheart, however, would be surprisingly interrupted by an old rival in the form of Big Bill. The former WWE Superstar and AEW World Tag Team Champion asked Jericho to provide him with guidance, calling the latter the Socrates of pro-wrestling and applauding him for elevating younger and less experienced stars.

Big Bill once again requested Jericho to consider him a student under the latter's learning tree and asked The Ocho to keep an eye on him. Jericho agreed to do so, seemingly hinting at potentially joining forces with the former Big Cass.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Big Bill and his association with Chris Jericho in AEW.

