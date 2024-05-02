6ft 10in former WWE Superstar shows up to help Chris Jericho retain his FTW title

Chris Jericho was helped by a 6ft 10in former WWE Superstar as he successfully defended his AEW FTW Championship against Katsuyori Shibata. This star has been trying to get Jericho's attention for over two weeks.

The star in question is none other than Big Bill (FKA W. Morrissey in WWE). The former AEW Tag Team Champion showed up unannounced and took out the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star with a chokeslam—not just any chokeslam, but on the table.

Chris Jericho silently crawled over his helpless opponent to pin him and retain his FTW Championship. Big Bill has been trying hard to get on the good books for the former AEW World Champion. He even squashed a debuting Trevor Blackwell last week on Rampage while talking to Jericho during the match.

The alliance between Bill and Chris Jericho will undoubtedly be great, especially since the latter has been showcasing heel tendencies once again. It could be similar to the student/mentor relationship that the Learning Tree had with Jake Hager when he was the leader of the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

