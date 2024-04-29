6ft 3in AEW star takes full responsibility for Darby Allin’s real-life incident

An AEW star has claimed he was one to harm Darby Allin after the latter shared a serious incident that occurred recently. The star who made the claim was Brodie King.

Brodie is currently in The House of Black, alongside Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. He is seen as the powerhouse of the faction, with his height billed at 6 feet and 3 inches. The faction are former AEW World Trios Champions.

Darby, a former TNT Champion, is known for his insane bumps and risky maneuvers in his bouts. Back in March, he announced his intention to climb Mount Everest. However, he injured his foot during a match with Jay White on the March 13 edition of Dynamite. This also led him to postpone his quest further until 2025.

Despite being injured, The Relentless star is making appearances for several meet-and-greets. He recently took to Instagram and posted about getting hit by a bus while crossing a New York street.

A shocked user asked on Twitter if the former TNT Champion really got hit by a bus. Brodie King responded by saying that he was the one who ran over the 31-year-old star.

"Yeah, it was me," he shared.

WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Darby Allin after the unfortunate news

Hardcore legend Mick Foley recently wished Darby Allin a speedy recovery and applauded him for attending a scheduled show in Broadway even after the accident.

"GET WELL DARBY! Sending positive thoughts and a healing prayer for Darby Allin, who was struck by a bus in NYC while walking across the street with a broken foot. Despite the collision, Darby somehow still made it to his Broadway show that night! He is one tough dude!" wrote Mick Foley.

As of now, there has been no update on when the 31-year-old star might return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. It remains to be seen if the recent accident will prolong his hiatus from the company.

