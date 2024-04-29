WWE Hall of Famer sends message to AEW star Darby Allin following recent accident

Darby Allin recently met with an unfortunate accident. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sent a message to the AEW star on social media.

The former AEW TNT Champion has been absent from All Elite television since March 2024 due to a foot injury that he suffered during his match against Jay White at Dynamite: Big Business. The 31-year-old recently took to Instagram to share that he seems to have suffered from a broken nose after getting hit by a bus while crossing the street in New York with an already broken foot.

WWE veteran Mick Foley took to Instagram to send a message to the AEW star. The 58-year-old sent his good wishes to Allin as he posted a picture shared by the latter following the unfortunate incident:

"GET WELL DARBY! Sending positive thoughts and a healing prayer for Darby Allin, who was struck by a bus in NYC while walking across the street with a broken foot. Despite the collision, Darby somehow still made it to his Broadway show that night! He is one tough dude!" wrote Foley.

Wrestling veteran criticizes Tony Khan over Darby Allin's dangerous spot at AEW Revolution

Darby Allin is arguably one of the most popular AEW stars. At the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year, he dived off a ladder onto a glass sheet at ringside during the World Tag Team Championship match. Subsequently, Allin suffered multiple cuts on his back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo criticized Allin and Tony Khan over the AEW star's violent and risky spot. The 63-year-old further stated that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would have handled the AEW Daredevil.

"That really is how clueless Tony Khan is. I always hate to go back to this, we'll go back to this till the day we die. If it's Vince McMahon, Vince is looking at Darby Allin as a talent who's making him money. So, Vince would not want him to do, especially, 'there's a pay-per-view coming up, we got big plans for you, Vince would have that conversation with you. Like, bro, I am banking on you to make... like, that's not even in Tony Khan's head,'" he said.

Earlier this year, Allin expressed his desire to scale Mount Everest. However, the AEW star injured his foot last month during his match against Jay White.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Darby Allin a speedy recovery!

