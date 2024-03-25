WWE veteran explains what Vince McMahon would have done with Darby Allin (Exclusive)

Darby Allin is one of the popular stars in All Elite Wrestling. Allin recently made the news earlier this month when he launched himself into glass from a ladder at AEW Revolution. Many veterans criticized the young wrestler, but the spot remains the talking point in wrestling podcast circles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo ripped apart Allin's violent and risky spots. The former WWE head writer stated that Tony Khan is clueless about Darby Allin, and Vince McMahon would have looked at Allin as a star who is making him money.

"That really is how clueless Tony Khan is. I always hate to go back to this, we'll go back to this till the day we die. If it's Vince McMahon, Vince is looking at Darby Allin as a talent who's making him money. So, Vince would not want him to do, especially, 'there's a pay-per-view coming up, we got big plans for you, Vince would have that conversation with you. Like, bro, I am banking on you to make... like, that's not even in Tony Khan's head,'" he said.

Russo then went into detail about Vince McMahon and how he would handle a situation and a wrestler like Darby Allin:

"I don't know if its because he's [Tony Khan] a billionaire. Vince was a billionaire, but he was still in the game to make money. Tony isn't even thinking.' Okay, if Darby dives off a 20-foot ladder and goes through a pane of glass into the concrete, you know what bro, he might be out for the six'... he's not even thinking that." [From 01:28 to 02:38]

Vince Russo wants Darby Allin and others to be dependable like Jeff Jarrett was in the past

While discussing Darby Allin's risky spots during the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo clarified something that has been a discussion point among wrestling fans for a while now.

During his stint in WCW, Russo booked Jeff Jarrett to win the World Championship in 1999, which some wrestling fans claimed Jarrett won because of his friendship with the veteran. However, the former WWE writer clarified that Double J became the champion because he was a good wrestler and would never get hurt.

Russo said that any wrestler would need to have favor with the company that they work in, and that would happen if they don't get hurt - and the bookers can depend on them at the last minute.

Allin injured his foot during his recent match against Jay White on Dynamite: Big Business.

