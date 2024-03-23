Update on Darby Allin following his injury on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Darby Allin was having a fantastic time in AEW, until injury befell him. Allin was Sting's tag team partner, and together they defended the now vacated AEW World Tag Tag Team Championship at AEW: Revolution, earlier this month.

Days after that at AEW Big Business, Allin was injured in a match with Jay White, where he ended up breaking his foot. Now, there has been an update on Allin's medical condition. In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, popular wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said that Allin would be on the shelf for a few months and he could be back soon if luck is on his side.

"Depending on the severity and need or surgery, a broken foot can be two months without surgery and luck." he said. [h/t Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Darby Allin can realistically be back in action on AEW television.

Jim Cornette blasts Darby Allin for his dangerous spot at AEW: Revolution

Darby Allin and Sting faced off against The Young Bucks at AEW: Revolution, and the AEW World Tag Team Championship match had several violent and dangerous spots. One of the most dangerous being Allin diving off a ladder onto a glass table.

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette blasted Allin for the spot and had some choice words for the 31-year-old star, who he felt could have been a babyface that sells but lamented about how preposterous AEW had turned his character into. He also went ahead and called him a moron and a mental case and felt that he should be locked up for everyone's safety, including his own.

"Here's why I am done with Darby: Because, unlike most of these guys that AEW has j**ed off the indies, he's got some talent and some charisma. He has an appeal. And as I mentioned years ago, before, you know, we found it wasn't going to take place. If you produced him and you brought him along, he could be a dynamic underdog babyface that f***ing sells and blah blah blah, but they have made it so preposterous that nothing can stop him, and the littlest guy just comes back from everything. Then, we've gotten to know that as a person, as a human being, Darby Allin is the biggest f***ing moron who has ever stepped foot on this earth and drawn a breath. He is a god**mn mental case, and he ought to be put away somewhere for his own safety and those of others." he said. [14:42 - 15:20]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

With Darby's recent death-defying spots in recent months, and his eventual foot injury that will keep him out of action temporarily, Cornette's words seem to have a ring of truth to them.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Should Tony Khan tone down the highspots in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion