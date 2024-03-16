Major AEW star takes credit for injuring Darby Allin

A certain AEW star has just taken credit for being the reason Darby Allin will have to postpone his attempt to climb Mount Everest this time.

A few days ago, Jay White defeated Allin in singles action on Dynamite: Big Business. However, what happened after the match was what was talked about the most. Bullet Club Gold ended up going after the former TNT Champion post-match.

Darby confirmed recent reports about suffering a foot injury during the match, which meant his attempt to scale Mt. Everest would be postponed. Jay White took to Twitter to correct the reports, claiming that he was the reason for this.

"Jay White* breaks AEW’s Darby Allin’s foot week before Mt Everest attempt. Please report accurately & responsibly, @TMZ-#AEW #BANGBANGGANG," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Austin Gunn broke his silence after attack on Darby Allin and The Acclaimed

Bullet Club Gold turned back to their usual ways as heels a few days ago on AEW Dynamite: Big Business. They did so by attacking Darby Allin and turning on The Acclaimed.

From the moment they started teaming up, Jay White, along with Austin and Colten Gunn and Juice Robinson, have been on a roll as one of the top heel factions on the promotion.

They became faces for a while after agreeing to a ceasefire with The Acclaimed and forming a temporary super-faction.

On Twitter, Austin Gunn tweeted following their actions on Dynamite, as he wanted to remind everyone that they were the ones who ran AEW.

"BANG BANG GANG RULES THE WORLD #AEWDymamite," he wrote.

The tweet can be found here.

Expand Tweet

With Juice Robinson being out due to injury, it remains to be seen when the faction will be back in full form. But despite having fewer numbers, they have remained a dominant trio, as they still stand as the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Poll : Did you realize Darby was injured? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion