WWE legend's son breaks silence after surprise heel turn at AEW Big Business

A former WWE veteran's son sent a six-word message following his shocking heel turn along with his stablemates on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite 'Big Business.'

The star in question is WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's son Austin Gunn. Austin and his brother, Colten Gunn, and their father have been signed with AEW for the past few years now. The Gunn brothers are currently a part of the Bullet Club Gold faction alongside The Switchblade, Jay White.

Recently, BCG joined forces with The Acclaimed to form the 'Bang Bang Scissor Gang' as well. After weeks of featuring in segments and matches together, the two factions finally went separate ways. Following his victory over Darby Allin this week, Jay White and The Gunns attacked him before The Acclaimed came to his aid.

In a shocking turn of events, Jay hit Billy Gunn with a steel chair, and Austin and Colten also took out Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. While the segment is expected to lead to a feud between both the trios, Austin Gunn took to X/Twitter to break his silence after the shocking heel turn:

WWE legend's son was once fined for his promo

Austin Gunn was involved in a feud with the former AEW World Champion MJF last year. Ahead of his ROH Tag Title match, Austin fired shots at Max, also disrespecting fans in the process. He also revealed on X/Twitter that he was fined for his promo:

"got fined 500$ for speaking my mind about what I thought about the fans tonight, it's ok, I'm rich, plus, I'll make it back when I get that POV bonus for stripping MJF of the ROH tag titles"

Well, The Gunns indeed won the ROH Tag Title from MJF at the Full Gear 2023 PPV. Only time will tell what big things are waiting for the WWE legend's sons going forward.

