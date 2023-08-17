7 ft 2 AEW star costs Jeff Hardy his match against WWE Hall of Famer on Dynamite

In a shocking turn of events, Jeff Hardy lost to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett with the help of a 7 ft 2 AEW star.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, fans witnessed how the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch was full of chaos from the start. Hardy and Jarrett brawled all over the arena. Karen Jarrett even got involved in the match running interference for her husband.

In the chaos, 7 ft 2 AEW star Satnam Singh appeared. He looked like he was going to choke Jeff Hardy against a wall. However, Matt Hardy, Brother Zay, and Ethan Page made the save, running Singh off.

The match eventually returned to the ring with all the wild brawl. Meanwhile, Hardy hit Jarrett with a Swanton Bomb off the top through a table, but Jay Lethal broke up the pinfall.

However, the match also saw an unexpected appearance of Leatherface adding a bizarre twist as he swung his chainsaw at Karen Jarrett. In the end, despite a valiant effort from Jeff Hardy, it was the WWE Hall of Famer who came out on top.

Jeff Jarrett hit Hardy with a guitar, and then 7 ft 2 tall AEW star Satnam Singh appeared and laid out Hardy with a chokeslam. Jarrett then pinned Hardy to win the match.

