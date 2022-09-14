"Tony Khan doesn't like that fourth wall" - 7-time world champion outlines how AEW is unique compared to WWE

AEW star Paul Wight (FKA Big Show in WWE) recently spoke about a major difference between the two wrestling promotions in terms of presentation.

Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as a legitimate rival to the Stamford-based company's monopoly in the wrestling business. While many believe that WWE is still in the lead, it is hard to deny that Tony Khan's brand is also quickly climbing the rungs of popularity.

During his appearance on WNYT, Paul Wight recently discussed the differences between the two promotions. The seven-time world champion believes that the distinction lies in the presentation of the shows.

"It's different in the fact that it's wrestling oriented. Both companies say that, but there is a difference in how things are presented. WWE does an amazing job in presenting things in this big entertainment spectacle. It's a giant production. AEW gets to the grassroots. We still have incredible production and an incredible production team. It's not so much backstage drama and backstage vignettes," Wight said. [H/T: Fightful]

Furthermore, the veteran spoke about how Tony Khan needs to justify the camera's presence in every segment.

"The fourth wall, so to speak, Tony Khan doesn't like that fourth wall. He doesn't like that, 'why is there a camera there catching this conversation and both participants ignore that there is a camera crew there while they are talking top secret information.' It's one of those things that throws you off. If there is a camera there, it's set up in a way that makes sense for a camera to be backstage, but it's more focused on the talent in the ring," Wight added. [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan's tactics certainly have merits since they have enabled the company to grow exponentially over the last couple of years. It remains to be seen how much further the promotion will progress in the foreseeable future.

The former WWE Superstar has talked about another difference between the two brands earlier

While the presentation is certainly a key distinction between the two promotions, there is another aspect that is vastly different between WWE and AEW.

According to Paul Wight, Tony Khan's company focuses on the wrestling aspect of the show, providing dream match-ups and physical spectacles.

However, the Stamford-based company leans on presenting "soap operaesque episodes" that cater to a different section of the audience.

Wight was last seen wrestling in March on an episode of AEW Dark - Elevation. He is currently working more as a commentator than a wrestler in the promotion.

Do you think Paul Wight is right? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy