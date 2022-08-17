"Quite the soap operaesque episodes"- Paul Wight details diversified programs between AEW and WWE 

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) recently pointed out the differentiation while working for AEW and WWE.

Wight signed with Tony Khan's promotion in February last year and made his television debut shortly after. While working on commentary for AEW Dark Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone, he competed in the ring on a few occasions.

Having been a crucial part of the evolving industry for nearly 20 years, Paul Wight made a name for himself. The two-time WWE Champion also highlighted that he looks forward to assisting the betterment of talent in AEW and is not particularly aiming to win any titles for himself.

In a recent interaction with CricketNext, the former WWE Superstar cited All Elite Wrestling as being more wrestling centric and did not have similarities to soap opera shows.

"The biggest thing right now is to continue to put great wrestling on and have a different alternative. An AEW program is not like a WWE program. It has unique skill sets, unique talents. More wrestling focus for the true wrestling fan that maybe doesn't want quite the soap operaesque episodes that WWE offers, it's more wrestling oriented." (2:47 - 3:12)

He further stated that Tony Khan had a vision for his promotion and approached it as a wrestling fan and not a businessman:

"The one thing that makes me feel confident in AEW is the guy at the helm, Tony Khan who does have a vision, who is a wrestling fan. He's not coming at this like a businessman that just wants to make money. He's coming at this like a fan. And he is he's always been a wrestling fan. His dream is to build a global brand and Tony's a smart guy, he's gonna get it done." (3:26 - 3:46)

Paul Wight commented on character transition from AEW to WWE

In the early years of his wrestling career, Paul Wight was known as Captain Insano. Over time, he created The Big Show gimmick, which later turned into a household name.

In the same interaction with CricketNext, the AEW star cited WWE as having the intellectual rights to The Big Show moniker. Additionally, he wanted to show the world his true self, hence taking up his real-name on Tony Khan's promotion.

NycBred1418 @Bred1418Nyc twitter.com/WrestlingJebus… Wrestling Jebus @WrestlingJebus Still amazes me that the Big Show used to do a top rope dropkick. Still amazes me that the Big Show used to do a top rope dropkick. https://t.co/QqOK0Ktmjf Big Show was still athletic in WWE, just watch his early 2000's matches with Brock Lesnar and you'll see Big Show bouncing around the ring like a cruiserweight. #wwe Big Show was still athletic in WWE, just watch his early 2000's matches with Brock Lesnar and you'll see Big Show bouncing around the ring like a cruiserweight. #wwe twitter.com/WrestlingJebus…

Despite working as a commentator for AEW, Paul Wight has stated his interest in continuing to compete in the ring. Last year at the All Out pay-per-view, he competed against QT Marshall.

