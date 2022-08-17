"Have to give it up" - Paul Wight reflects on transitioning from WWE to AEW

AEW star cum commentator Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) recently opened up about switching from WWE to AEW.

Wight had an expansive on-and-off career in Vince McMahon's company spanning nearly two decades. Prior to which he was associated with WCW and was a part of the iconic stable, the nWo. It was originally co-founded by wrestling veterans the late Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Nash.

In February last year, Wight signed with All Elite Wrestling as a commentator for Dark Elevation alongside Toni Schiavone. He also briefly competed in the ring and clashed with Q.T. Marshall at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021.

In a recent interaction with CricketNext, Wight equated playing the moniker of The Big Show to Marvel superhero Captain America. He also highlighted the concerns he had while shifting to All Elite Wrestling.

"I didn't own the intellectual property to Big Show. So, basically I was playing it, I was like an actor playing Captain America and Marvel Captain America. So WWE owns the intellectual property for The Big Show. So for me to make that transition to AEW, that was one of the concerns was like, I'm gonna have to give up that instant notoriety of the big show. It's a worldwide global name. I have to give it up." (00:12 - 00:35)

He further shared insights about his conversation with the AEW President and how it was the perfect opportunity to give the world a glimpse into who Paul Wight is.

"When we talked about it, Tony (Khan) and I thought it was great didn't think it was a problem at all like the idea to call me by my real name. Considering we're doing the commentary. And it was a chance also to shed perceptions that were The Big Show. I got a chance to be Paul Wight. I didn't have to be Big Show anymore." (00:14 - 1:01)

Check out the entire video below:

Paul Wight expressed desire to 'enhance AEW talent'

Known for his height and immense strength in the ring, Paul Wight captivated fans worldwide. He became a global phenomenon and is a two-time WWE Champion.

Wight shocked the world with his AEW debut as he is often cited as a household name in the McMahon-led company.

In an interaction on TSC News - The Sports Courier, Wight stated that he aims to enhance the talent at All Elite Wrestling and bring back his 'Captain Insano' moniker which he used early on in his career.

"I want to enhance the AEW talent. I don’t want to take anybody’s spot or become a champion and fight for championships. Of course, if business happens I’ll do what’s best – but personally, I’d like to do Captain Insano in a way that’s entertaining the fans and helps bring attention to somebody in AEW and helps them grow."

The former WWE Superstar does not seem entirely vested in vying for a title run in AEW but often clashes with talent in the ring.

Would you like to see Paul Wight compete for a title run in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit CricketNext.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali