"I don’t want to take anybody’s spot" - 7-time WWE Champion makes his intentions clear in Tony Khan's AEW, discusses upcoming angle

WWE Superstars have made it a habit to jump over to AEW after not being happy with booking decisions or their opportunities. However, one former WWE Champion seems to be eyeing a much different approach within AEW.

One of the biggest former WWE Superstars to have jumped over to AEW is arguably Chris Jericho. The star, formerly known as Y2J has since become a foundational talent within AEW. Since his arrival, a myriad of names have followed and reinvented themselves in the promotion.

During his appearance on TSC News - The Sports Courier, Paul Wight - formerly Big Show - discussed bringing his Captain Insano character to AEW:

"It would be completely different than the Big Show, completely different than Paul Wight. Then we worked on jumping through all the legal hoops. We got Captain Insano, we’ve designed the gear, and now it’s down to finding the right talent, the right time to plug it into," Wight said. (12:49 onward)

Paul Wight continued, noting that he'd like to enhance the AEW roster instead of capturing more championships:

"I want to enhance the AEW talent. I don’t want to take anybody’s spot or become a champion and fight for championships. Of course, if business happens I’ll do what’s best – but personally, I’d like to do Captain Insano in a way that’s entertaining the fans and helps bring attention to somebody in AEW and helps them grow." (13:15 onward)

Many fans have complained about Wight mainly being used as an enhancement talent during his final years in WWE. The veteran holds a different opinion, as his goal is to elevate other stars, especially while having fun playing his iconic character from The Waterboy (1998).

Paul Wight recently commented on his numerous face/heel turns during his WWE run

The Big Show's numerous face and heel turns have become a running gag within the wrestling community. During his WWE career, Wight's character was constantly changing, in addition to his physical transformations.

During an interview on Casual Conversations, Wight finally addressed the comments fans have made over the years:

“I worked heel, I worked babyface, I know the fans have said I’ve had more turns than Nascar, and I’m pretty proud of that,” Wight said. “It shows a versatility and the faith that the company has in you to help get over other talent because it’s not always about you getting wins." (H/T WrestlingINC.)

Captain Insano will likely be a larger-than-life character.

Will the character jump between heel and face like Big Show? Or will he strictly remain a villainous persona?

