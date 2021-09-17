"Eclectic amalgamation of taste and experience" – 7 time WWE world champion comments on AEW signing CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

7 time WWE world champion Paul Wight took the poetic route to express feelings about CM Punk and Bryan Danielson signing for AEW.

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are two of the most popular wrestlers in the modern era. They made their AEW debuts at different points in the last month. AEW Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight had his say on the matter when Adam Glyn interviewed him at the airport.

"It's great to see these guys. I mean, CM Punk was just probably one of the best ever on a microphone. Punk's got a lot of different style too; rustic style. Punk was always the guy that started slow and, by the end of his match, with the false finishes and the way he put his matches together, you didn't know know who was going to win. Punk does things very old school, which makes it kind of unique and brand new. Daniel Bryan is a guy that comes with a lot of positive energy, a lot of wrestling backstory fan, a lot of New Japan stuff and the NJPW stuff over there and Lucha Libre so Bryan has a very eclectic amalgamation of taste and experience that he brings. Both those guy are guys that want to help the business," Paul Wight said.

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson will be in action on AEW Grand Slam shows

Punk and Danielson will both be in action next week at separate AEW Grand Slam shows. Punk will address his recent issues with Team Taz as he goes one-on-one against Powerhouse Hobbs on Rampage while Danielson will battle it out against Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite in a non-title match.

The Second City Saint and the American Dragon's move to AEW was yet another sign of the company taking strides towards becoming a big player in the industry. Whether it will help them unseat WWE remains to be seen, but the signs are promising.

