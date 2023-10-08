7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion gets destroyed after receiving a Chokeslam during AEW Collision

Adam Copeland (fka Edge in WWE) has just felt the wrath of Christian Cage and his crew tonight on Collision.

The Rated-R Superstar wanted answers heading to tonight, as he came out with the sole reason being a face-to-face conversation with the TNT Champion after he rejected his offer as a chance for them to team up.

Cage then responded from a live promo backstage, saying that he would get his answers this Tuesday on Dynamite, but only if he would make it to the show. Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne came out and launched an attack on the Rated-R Superstar.

They were successful and set the WWE Hall of Famer up for a Con-Chair-To when they were interrupted by Darby Allin, who sent Luchasaurus high-tailing. Wayne and Allin were left in the ring, but due to his hesitation, the 38-year-old came back and blindsided Allin.

With Adam Copeland down and out in the ring, no one could stop Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne from inflicting pain on Darby Allin. They had his arm pinned to a chair, and using another, Wayne hit it with no remorse.

It seems like Christian Cage, that Adam Copeland knew in WWE, was definitely no more, and what stands in front of him is one of the most dangerous men in AEW.

