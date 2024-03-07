7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion returns to AEW on Dynamite after Revolution

A seven time WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his unexpected return on AEW Dynamite tonight and went straight after Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. This was none other than Adam Copeland.

Copeland showed up after Killswitch defeated Matt Menard in what was an easy match. Despite the win, the big man did not stop his attack on Menard when Daniel Garcia came out to the aid of his former stable mate.

However, Shayna Wayne and Nick Wayne got the better of Garcia and just when it looked like Cage was going to get the upper hand, the WWE Hall of Famer Copeland showed up and ran after his former best friend.

Expand Tweet

Copeland immediately went after Christian and ran him out of the arena. Cage did not look back and went straight to the parking lot and appeared to steal a car to escape from his former tag team partner. It had seemed like Copeland would be out for a while following the gruesome attack by The Patriarchy a few weeks back.

However, that does not seem to be the case and it looks likely that another match with Christian Cage for the TNT Title could be on the cards sooner than later.

Did you expect Adam Copeland to return so soon? Sound off.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Has Adam Copeland's current AEW run impressed you? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion