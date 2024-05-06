72-year-old legend seemingly agrees that he was as important to WWE as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

A certain WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly agreed with some who claim that he and his partner were as important to the Attitude Era as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. This would be Jim Ross.

JR and The King were the legendary duo on commentary during the time. As seen in several iconic moments throughout the era, the voices of the two commentators and their reactions to these events have always stuck with the fans and were considered part of the reason the period became iconic.

On Twitter, Jim Ross was seen replying to a post that talked about how important he and Jerry Lawler were to the WWE Attitude Era. It may not have been the same had a different duo been around for the iconic moments.

Jim Ross addresses Stone Cold not making an appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL

During WrestleMania XL's main event, several storylines across the years intertwined to provide fans with a dose of nostalgia. Aside from it being a match between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, other former feuds were focused on.

At a point in the match, John Cena came out to provide an assist to Cody, but he was immediately confronted by The Rock, rekindling their rivalry in WWE from more than a decade ago. Many expected Steve Austin to confront The Great One, seeing as the two were great rivals decades ago, but instead, The Undertaker showed up.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast a few weeks ago, Jim Ross provided his insights on why Stone Cold was not the one who was featured during the match.

"I haven't talked to Steve in several weeks, but I'm assuming that, if I was guessing, and that's all it would be right now, as I sit here in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, I would say that cash had a major role in why Austin was not at WrestleMania this year. Because there was a spot there at the end where all those guys were getting their flowers, their props, their attaboys, and getting their stuff over et cetera, et cetera that would have fit Steve perfectly," said Ross. [34:44 – 35:17]

It will forever remain a mystery how things would have been had The Texas Rattlesnake come out instead, as this may have gotten an even bigger reaction from the fans.