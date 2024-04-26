Jim Ross on the possible reason why Stone Cold Steve Austin did not appear at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts on why The Undertaker attacked The Rock at WrestleMania XL instead of Steve Austin.

The conclusion to Cody Rhodes' win over Roman Reigns featured appearances from several legends. Many expected Austin to return and hit The Rock with a Stone Cold Stunner in the closing stages of the match. However, it was The Undertaker who surprisingly took out The Final Boss with a Chokeslam.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross speculated that WWE's financial offer might not have been enough for Austin despite stating that the occasion would have suited The Rattlesnake well.

"I haven't talked to Steve in several weeks, but I'm assuming that, if I was guessing, and that's all it would be right now, as I sit here in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, I would say that cash had a major role in why Austin was not at WrestleMania this year. Because there was a spot there at the end where all those guys were getting their flowers, their props, their attaboys, and getting their stuff over et cetera, et cetera that would have fit Steve perfectly," said Ross. [34:44 – 35:17]

Austin was arguably The Rock's greatest rival in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They fought at several major shows, including WrestleMania 15, WrestleMania 17, and WrestleMania 19.

Jim Ross on Steve Austin's relationship with The Rock

In January, The Rock became a board member of WWE's parent company TKO. His real-life role led to the creation of his villainous Final Boss persona on WWE television in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania XL.

Jim Ross does not believe The Rock's new behind-the-scenes position played a part in Steve Austin's WrestleMania XL absence.

"I don't know if that's a big deal or not. They get along. Both of them were very instrumental in the other's career and the growth of those careers, so I don't know if one thing has to do with another, Connie [host Conrad Thompson]. It might. You might be right. I can see your logic. I just don't think it applies here on this particular situation," said JR. [35:40 – 36:00]

Ross has been friends with Austin for many years. The current AEW announcer was also instrumental in hiring The Rock in WWE in 1996.

Do you think Steve Austin should have appeared at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from his article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback