8-time Heavyweight champion makes a bold statement about his "Wembley debut" at AEW All In

One of the most decorated wrestlers of the 21st century has made a bold statement regarding the upcoming AEW All In event in London, England, where they have claimed that they will not only be on the show but they will main event the show.

The star in question is NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, a man who, without him, New Japan Pro Wrestling wouldn't have had the success they have had over the past decade.

Tanahashi has the chance to become the AEW World Champion this Sunday on pay-per-view, when he challenges MJF at the Forbidden Door event on June 25 in Toronto, Canada.

But Hiroshi Tanahashi isn't just thinking about Forbidden Door! Speaking to Tokyo Sports, The Ace stated that he would not only beat MJF for the AEW World Championship, but he will also win the NJPW G1 Climax tournament and main event the All In event at Wembley Stadium.

"My Wembley debut is coming soon. I will prove that I am the first Japanese to win a title match and main event at Wembley in 100 years. I haven't left my name in the history books yet, so I will start from here. Winning the belt in the U.S., winning the G1, and the main event at Wembley. It's all set up nicely. It's Mr. Blueprint." (H/T Fightful)

Tanahashi has already won the G1 Climax tournament three times in the past, but was unsuccessful in winning the Interim AEW World Championship at last year's Forbidden Door event when he was beaten by Jon Moxley.

Hiroshi Tanahashi isn't the only NJPW star linked to AEW All In

The wrestling world will have its eyes on Wembley Stadium on August 27, when AEW All In takes place, and there is one NJPW star that has been heavily linked with the event.

The man in question is Will Ospreay, the Essex native who has been arguably the finest wrestler to come out of the United Kingdom in the last decade, so it's natural that people would assume that he would appear at All In.

Will Ospreay gave me his thoughts on ALL IN:



"Obviously this is a AEW show. The priority should be his talent but I do hope it's about variety because I think if you have a finger in a bunch of pies, you're reaching out to every market of wrestling fan & bringing it too Wembley"

Ospreay himself hasn't been offered anything at the time of writing, but did tell Fightful that if the rumors of him being at the event are true, he would be extremely honored.

