8-time WWE Tag Team Champions want a dream match against AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin

AEW star Sting and his young protégé Darby Allin may have a challenging match ahead of them, as the two formidable former WWE tag team champions have expressed a wish to wrestle them.

So far, Darby Allin has firmly established himself as one of the riskiest wrestlers on Tony Khan's roster. Taking a page out of his partner's book, Sting has been pulling off insane moves like his scary table spot a while back. Together, they are viewed as a notable tag team even though Darby is more prominent in the singles rankings.

In a recent interview on Talk is Jericho, the Hardys talked about the possibility of them facing the two stars in a match down the line. Jeff Hardy was quite clear on his desire to face off against the former WWE legend and the homegrown AEW star.

"I definitely would love to do something with Sting and Darby at some point, I think that's a babyface versus babyface match, but I think it'd be cool." (44:05)

Given how Tony Khan offers a lot of creative freedom, the possibility of the Hardys facing Sting and Darby is not far-fetched. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the match will take place in the foreseeable future.

The Hardys were last featured together in WWE 3 years ago

While the Hardys have built themselves to the point of being considered one of the most noteworthy tag teams of all time, they had a rather unceremonious exit from WWE.

Matt and Jeff Hardy last appeared in Vince McMahon's company together on April 9, 2019. The match featured them taking down the Usos in a grueling fight and winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles in the process.

stephanie wayman @stephy9538 #SmackDown Matt and Jeff Hardy will always be one of my fave tag teams Hardy Boyz fan 4 Life #SmackDown Matt and Jeff Hardy will always be one of my fave tag teams Hardy Boyz fan 4 Life https://t.co/LSiLQKqCzM

The team has also been putting on commendable performances in AEW. It remains to be seen how far the two brothers will go on their final run.

