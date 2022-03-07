"My heart was pumping pretty good" - Sting describes his scary table spot from his match at AEW Revolution 2022

Sting once again succeeded in enthralling wrestling fans with his remarkable performance at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The Vigilante remained successful after joining forces with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to defeat Matt Hardy, Andrade, and Isiah Kassidy in the first-ever Tornado Trios match. The two teams made the best use of the stipulation and created chaos in and out of the ring throughout an incredibly hard-hitting battle.

One of the key highlights of the bout took place in the crowd. The minute after Andrade was laid out on three layers of the accumulated tables, Sting jumped off the handrail and crashed onto his rival. It was a sight to behold, as not many people imagined that the 62-year-old would pull off that maneuver.

Following the show, The Icon sat down with the post-show media scrum to discuss his breath-taking spot. He expressed that the experience was bittersweet, noting that he had a fast heartbeat but the moment gave him an adrenaline rush:

“Ah man, what was it like? That was probably the highest one I’ve ever done through tables like that," said Sting. "So, my heart was pumping pretty good but at the same time, the adrenaline was pumping. The crowd was going crazy and it becomes a little easier at that point. So, exciting. Exciting stuff.”

The veteran added that he loves being part of something different from a standard wrestling match, so he's hopeful that he'll be able to do it again in the future.

“That would be pretty awesome to me," Sting continued. "I love to do something different from your standard wrestling match. So, I tend to like those types of matches.” (H/T- SEScoops)

The WWE Hall of Famer previously competed in a cinematic match at last year's Revolution event; time will tell what his future holds and which unique bouts he'll compete in next.

What's next for Sting in AEW?

After securing another impressive victory under his AEW resume, The Icon is now 8-0 in the men's competition.

Aside from two trios matches, the legend has mainly competed in the tag team division alongside his protege Allin. The duo have maintained a remarkable winning record of 6-0. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the face-painted stars decide to go after the Jurassic Express' tag team titles next.

