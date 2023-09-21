"80 hours is nothing" - Tony Khan reveals the challenges he faces while running AEW

AEW president Tony Khan recently spoke about the challenges he faces while managing the company and also opened up about his demanding work schedule.

After the launch of All Elite Wrestling back in 2019, the company has continued to grow and with that, Khan's workload has reached new heights.

In an interview with Business Insider, Tony Khan talked about his schedule and stated that his father's work ethic has had a great influence on him.

"No one works harder than my dad, and I’m honestly very lucky because he’s the hardest-working person I’ve ever seen, and here I am, I get to work on the stuff I love. I’ve worked hard to get to a position where I can work on things I love all the time." (H/T Business Insider)

Khan also talked about how his schedule has become more demanding after the addition of Collision.

"80 hours is nothing. That was before ‘Collision.’ Before that, 80 hours was a good week. I’m way past that now." (H/T InsideTheRopes)

AEW President Tony Khan talks about the WWE and UFC merger

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan recently gave his thoughts on WWE and UFC officially merging under the TKO banner.

On September 12, 2023, the deal between WWE and UFC was finalized to merge both promotions to form the TKO group under the ownership of Ari Emanuel.

Speaking to Insider recently, AEW president Tony Khan was asked about the merger and how it will affect the pro wrestling industry.

“It is fascinating. It will be interesting to see what happens in the world of sports, combat sports, and pro wrestling. I love pro wrestling, it’s an amazing business. I think there are a lot of really exciting things happening with sports media rights.” (H/T Ringside News)

Do you think the merger to form TKO Group Holdings will affect AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star