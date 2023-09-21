AEW star believes Tony Khan wants to sabotage him before his big match

AEW Grand Slam will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium, Queens, New York City, on September 20, and its telecast will be spread over two nights, i.e., Wednesday Night Dynamite and Friday Night Rampage.

The show will feature matches for most of the company's titles and will be headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Samoa Joe.

A few days before the Grand Slam, The AEW World Champion MJF was seen promoting the event on CBS New York and Mets game. According to the reports, the promotion led to a surge in ticket sales, with the largest single sale recorded on Tuesday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reacted to the above report and tweeted:

"MJF did a crazy amount of promotion for this."

MJF had an interesting response to the post. The Salt of the Earth, citing the imminent expiry of his All Elite Wrestling contract, said he believes Tony Khan wanted to sabotage him before his match against Samoa Joe.

"With my contract coming up I’m convinced Tony wanted to tire me out heading into my match with Joey Samoaey."

MJF's comment was likely a light-hearted jab at Tony Khan in his signature style. The AEW World Champion has openly talked about his contract expiry on many past occasions, usually at the most unexpected times, and indicated it would not be cheap to re-sign The Devil.

MJF quoted an astounding price to sign a new contract with AEW

During an episode of Truth or Dab, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was asked about his contract expiry and new price tag.

The Salt of The Earth said his contract would expire on January 1, 2024, and made it clear that he would not sign a new one for anything under seven figures.

"January 1st, 2024.. They better back up the godda*n Brink's truck. Okay, Pal? Well realistically, I know that there's a lot of money that's gonna be thrown my way from both sides. I'm not accepting anything under seven. I won't.. I won't even make eye contact with a contract that's under seven," MJF said. [From 10:05 - 10:28]

In addition to the World Championship, MJF holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles alongside Adam Cole, which the duo won at All In pay-per-view in London.

