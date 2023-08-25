What will it take for MJF to sign a new contract? The AEW Champion has quoted an astounding price 

AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke about the expiration of his contract with All Elite Wrestling in 2024 and quoted an astounding price for signing a new deal.

During the most recent episode of Truth or Dab, host Sean Evans inquired about the date that Maxwell Jacob Friedman's contract with AEW will expire and what his new price tag would be.

The AEW World Champion was quite clear in his answer and stated that his contract will expire on January 1, 2024. MJF added that he knew a lot of money would be thrown his way by both AEW and WWE. The Salt of the Earth asked both companies to back up the Brink's truck as he would not even make eye contact with anything under seven (figures).

"January 1st, 2024.. They better back up the godda*n Brink's truck. Okay, Pal? Well realistically, I know that there's a lot of money that's gonna be thrown my way from both sides. I'm not accepting anything under seven. I won't.. I won't even make eye contact with a contract that's under seven," MJF said. (10:05 - 10:28)

Maxwell appeared on Truth or Dab alongside Adam Cole. The show's format involves asking questions from the participants, and if they lie, they have to eat a chicken wing dipped in pepper sauce. The duo was asked a wide range of questions about wrestling and their experiences in the Jacksonville-based company.

MJF and Adam Cole will be prominently featured on AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All In, at Wembley Stadium in London. The two will team up to challenge for the ROH Tag Team Championship on the Zero Hour pre-show, then face each other in the main event for the AEW World Championship.

MJF talked about the biggest a**hole in the AEW locker room

On the same show, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was also asked who the biggest a**hole in the All Elite Wrestling locker room was. The AEW champion was quick to point out that he hated everyone except his 'Better Than You Bay Bay' teammate and opponent at All In, Adam Cole.

"That's a tough one 'coz there's people that I, like, viscerally hate to my core, and to just point out one would be, like, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually impossible. I hate everyone except him. So like, if I say everyone, feels like that's a cop out." (2:48 - 3:05)

