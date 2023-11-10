9-time champion officially removed from AEW roster page

Female AEW star The Bunny is no longer listed on the roster page on the official website.

This news comes hours after Bunny removed any mention of AEW from her Instagram profile. Her last match in AEW was on the September 6 episode of Rampage, where she partnered with Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie to take on Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Skye Blue.

Expand Tweet

Bunny was once a very active member of the roster, as she was part of a faction along with The Butcher and the Blade. This news also comes as a surprise, as Fightful Select reported in August that she was on the verge of making an in-ring return six months after injuring her orbital bone in a match with Jamie Hayter.

The report also stated that she was backstage for many tapings and was getting ready for her return. The nine-time champion was also involved in a few meet-and-greets for Smash Wrestling.

One of the reasons for her departure could be the fact that she recently started an exclusive subscription service on a popular website. That has led to a lot of fans speculating that she is looking to venture into a totally new line of work.

Where do you think Bunny will head next? Is a move to WWE on the cards? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here