AEW star removes promotion from her Instagram profile; stirs up questions about her future

AEW's roster has undergone many changes over the past year, as the promotion has not only declined contract renewals but allowed some stars to leave as well. Recently, a popular star removed any mention of the Jacksonville-based promotion from her Instagram bio, bringing up speculation that she is the latest to part ways with the company.

Back in 2019, the promotion kicked off, integrating several factions within the active roster at the time. Some of which were far more prominent back then than they are today. While they never seemed to go past enhancement talent, The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny were prominently featured.

The Bunny recently removed any mention of AEW from her Instagram bio, which was prominently mentioned earlier. Recently, she began a subscription service, which some believe could be where she's focusing her career aspirations instead.

Has The Bunny quietly departed from All Elite Wrestling?

It remains to be seen if she'll return to action, but even her current linktree makes no mention of pro wrestling. At this stage, The Bunny is still mentioned on the official All Elite Wrestling roster page.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The Bunny was rumored to be nearing a return to AEW

In February 2023, The Bunny took on then-Women's Champion Jamie Hayter in a hard-hitting match that unfortunately resulted in an orbital bone injury. Since then, she has not been seen in the promotion nor featured in any backstage promo segments.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the star was "nearing a return to action," as she was allegedly backstage for many television tapings, despite not being featured alongside The Butcher and The Blade. Additionally, she had done a few meet-and-greets for Smash Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, this report was released back in August, and since then, there has been no indication of her making a return. Now that she's removed AEW from her Instagram bio, it seems that she might just have decided to step away from pro wrestling altogether.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here