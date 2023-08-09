Massive boost for AEW! 18-year veteran "nearing a return" after 6 months on the sidelines - Reports

A popular AEW star is closing on a return to the promotion if recent reports are to be believed. The talent in question is The Bunny.

The 35-year-old star has been out of action ever since her match against former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter back in February 2023. It was revealed that she had suffered an orbital bone injury.

According to Fightful Select, The Bunny is "nearing a return to action" after being sidelined for over six months. It was stated that the Canadian star has been present at recent television tapings, but she wasn't together with The Butcher and The Blade.

The report further added that The Bunny has done meet and greets for Smash Wrestling in recent times, and "many members" of the show learned about her imminent return to in-ring action.

The return of The Bunny would be much-needed good news for the AEW women's roster, which has been depleted with injuries to some top names like Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill's hiatus.

However, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan books the two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion upon her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Are you excited about The Bunny's return to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

