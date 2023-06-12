Absent AEW star returning soon - Reports

AEW fans have eagerly been awaiting the return of The Bunny, who has been out of action since February.

The Bunny suffered an injury during her match against Jamie Hayter on the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. She suffered a broken orbital bone, leading to the match ending prematurely and her subsequent absence from the ring.

In a recent appearance on Josh Nason's Punch-Out podcast, AEW star The Butcher shed some light on The Bunny's condition and expressed optimism about her return.

According to The Butcher, she is doing well in her recovery and he is confident that she will be back soon:

“She (The Bunny) like hurt her orbital. She like broke her orbital and yeah, she’s doing really good. I’m sure she’s gonna be back soon. That’s the thing is when something like that — I think she came from an injury too so she was injured for a bit then had a couple matches and got injured. That’s gotta crush your confidence, you know what I mean? But the good thing is since she’s been gone, we’ve been kind of building this new little faction thing up and so when she comes back, it’ll be awesome,” The Butcher said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

With The Bunny's impending return, fans can anticipate an exciting comeback and the potential for further intriguing developments within the faction.

AEW star The Bunny praised former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion

AEW wrestler The Bunny recently praised WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's appearance on the TV series "Chucky."

Speaking on The Grue Rume Show, The Bunny expressed her excitement and support for Morgan, stating that she was cheering her on while watching the episode.

"That was so cool. I don't know her personally but I was full-on cheering her on," The Bunny said. "I can imagine that was probably a huge deal for her and like man that is so cool," she said.

The Bunny expressed her support for WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's involvement in "Chucky." Being a fan of Chucky and horror themes, she herself incorporates horror elements into her outfits.

Are you excited about The Bunny's return after her injury? Sound of in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes