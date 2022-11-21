AEW star reacts to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's cameo appearance on 'Chucky' TV series

AEW star The Bunny recently acknowledged WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's role on the TV series, Chucky.

During her cameo appearance, Morgan revealed that her wish was to get killed by the horrific doll. The Child's Play antagonist played a footage of it but the latter maintained that she was just joking.

Unfortunately, that didn't stop Chucky from doing his dirty deed as he stabbed the former SmackDown Women's Champion in the chest, thus fulfilling her wishes. Morgan was on the fourth episode called Death on Denial as part of the second season of the TV series, which is currently airing on SyFy and USA Network.

Speaking on The Grue Rume Show, The Bunny (whose real name is Laura Dennis) was in awe upon seeing Morgan getting involved in the show. The AEW star also mentioned that she cheered the WWE Superstar while watching her.

"That was so cool. I don't know her personally but I was full-on cheering her on," The Bunny said. "I can imagine that was probably a huge deal for her and like man that is so cool," she added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Dennis is a Chucky fan herself and likes all kinds of horror-related themes, especially in her outfits. In fact, she derived her current ring name from the films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently caught up with a certain AEW talent

As of late, Liv Morgan has been embracing the dark side during her recent feud with Sonya Deville. It culminated in a no disqualification match on SmackDown where the former ousted the latter in a grueling warfare.

Outside the squared circle, Morgan was spotted with AEW star Abadon and expressed her fondness for "scary chicks" on Twitter. The WWE Superstar was in a meet-and-greet event called Big Event EXS sponsored by the Fiterman Sports Group.

Check out their photo below:

Also at the said gathering, Morgan made an interesting act for AEW fans who were in attendance. During the photo ops session, she decided to cover some merchandise related to the Jacksonville-based promotion as the signing was also organized by WWE.

What are your thoughts on The Bunny's reaction to Liv Morgan's appearance on Chucky? Sound off in the comments section.

