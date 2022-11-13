Photo: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has hilarious gestures to fans wearing AEW merchandise during meet-and-greet

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made hilarious gestures to fans who wore AEW merchandise during a meet-and-greet.

Morgan held the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at 98 days before dropping it to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules last month. She is currently feuding with Sonya Deville and her character recently underwent drastic changes, shifting into a darker approach.

The WWE Superstar has been linked with AEW names numerous times, including her former Riott Squad teammate Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott). At one point, she was spotted with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and tweeted about it, using the latter's catchphrase as a caption.

In an autograph signing organized by Fiterman Sports Group, Morgan had a great time with numerous fans in attendance but with an interesting twist. The former SmackDown Women's Champion covered some AEW-related gear that a couple of fans wore in the meet-and-greet.

Whether it's a hoodie or a t-shirt (including the one from The Acclaimed), she made sure that it wouldn't be seen since she is contracted to World Wrestling Entertainment, which netizens found hilarious.

Check out the photos below:

melissa (fan account) @LIVSMUNECA it’s funny how liv was covering the aew signs in people’s shirts/hoodies or she even made them cover them with the title it’s funny how liv was covering the aew signs in people’s shirts/hoodies or she even made them cover them with the title 😭 https://t.co/eeeBwM8l8A

Morgan was in an event called Big Event EXS (Entertainment and Sports Expo) which was held at Queens, New York, along with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared a moment with AEW star

At the same meet-and-greet, Liv Morgan was seen with Abadon and took to Twitter to upload a photo of themselves. The former SmackDown Women's Champion then posted a caption, saying that she likes scary chicks.

The dark-laden AEW star was at the Warriors of Wrestling event in Brooklyn before heading to Queens for the autograph signing led by Fiterman Sports Group.

The Living Dead Girl's most recent match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was against Amy Rose last week on Dark: Elevation. The former hit her finishing move, Black Dahlia, to increase her winning streak in AEW singles action to fifteen matches which dated back to December 2021.

What are your thoughts on WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's hilarious gesture to fans wearing AEW merchandise in a meet-and-greet? Sound off in the comments section.

