"I like scary chicks" - WWE superstar Liv Morgan spotted with popular AEW star

WWE superstar Liv Morgan was recently seen with AEW star Abadon when the former SmackDown Women's Champion posted a picture of the two on Twitter.

Liv Morgan has shown a darker side to her personality since losing her women's title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. While she is turning into a darker and more chaotic character, fans have speculated whether she could be part of Bray Wyatt's entourage in the coming months.

For now, she is feuding with Sonya Deville. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, she was part of the six-pack challenge to become the number one contender for Ronda Rousey's title in the Survivor Series. Other participants in the match were Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Shotzi eventually came out on top.

Liv Morgan was seen posing for a picture with Abadon, who was present at the Warriors of Wrestling show in New York.

"I like scary chicks" - Liv Morgan tweeted.

The former Riott Squad member has never shied away from being seen with AEW stars. She was also recently seen with MJF at a private wedding ceremony.

Liv Morgan was involved in a botch on WWE SmackDown

During the aforementioned 6-pack challenge on WWE SmackDown, there was a table spot at ringside involving Raquel Rodriguez and Sonya Deville. Liv Morgan leapt on both of them, but it did not come off as intended, resulting in a botch. On Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell had the following to say about it:

"They go over these matches in the afternoon. She set it up and I'm thinking, what the ... They completely missed the table, completely missed it and everybody sold it like it was dog catching a hambone, I don't know. But they were all laying around. I looked around when two girls were fighting. How many were in there? Six? Two girls were engaged but four girls were just, I don't know, they weren't up. They were all laid down."

Botches are a regular part of wrestling, and luckily for everyone involved, nobody got seriously injured. It was another opportunity for Liv Morgan to showcase her new, crazier side, and she looked strong despite not winning the match.

