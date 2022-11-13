Liv Morgan's botch on SmackDown was "Uglier than KELSEY'S NUTS", says WWE veteran

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on an unfortunate botch involving Liv Morgan on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The former Riott Squad member, along with five other female wrestlers, competed in a six-pack challenge on SmackDown this week to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's title. The match was won by Shotzi, who pinned Lacey Evans to book a date with the Baddest Woman on the Planet at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The match was bound to be chaotic, with six wrestlers involved. During the match, Raquel Rodriguez was about to put Sonya Deville through a table outside the ring when Liv Morgan jumped into them both, knocking them down. While the former SmackDown Women's Champion was aiming to take both women through the table, she couldn't execute the spot perfectly.

Dutch Mantell recently shared a video of the moment, stating that it was due to inexperience:

"I’ve watched this over and over and still can’t decide what the plan was. This was a BOTCH and you don’t see many from WWE. The reason…inexperience and trying to do a 3 way table spot," Mantell tweeted.

Vince Russo quickly responded to the former WWE manager, stating that it was "uglier than KELSEY'S NUTS."

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Liv Morgan's botch

Liv Morgan's ferocious side was again on display on the blue brand this week as she looked to inflict damage upon her opponents. The former SmackDown Women's Champion ruthlessly attacked Sonya Deville during the match and had plans to put both Deville and Raquel through a table.

However, her plans couldn't come to fruition as she missed the spot, with all three women awkwardly falling to the floor. Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated the following:

"They go over these matches in the afternoon. She set it up and I'm thinking, what the ... They completely missed the table, completely missed it and everybody sold it like it was dog catching a hambone, I don't know. But they were all laying around. I looked around when two girls were fighting. How many were in there? Six? Two girls were engaged but four girls were just, I don't know, they weren't up. They were all laid down."

While Liv Morgan was unable to pick up the victory in the end, she came out of the match looking strong. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has shown her more aggressive side since losing the title at WWE Extreme Rules, with fans waiting to see what's next for the 28-year-old.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

