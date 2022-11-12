WWE SmackDown kicked off with an undisputed tag team title match between The Usos and the New Day.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 11, 2022): The Usos (c) vs. The New Day - Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

Jey Uso and Xavier Woods kicked off the match before Jimmy and Kofi were tagged in early on. Kofi was isolated in the ring but sent Jey outside, who wiped out Woods from the corner, making sure Kingston couldn't make the tag.

After a break on SmackDown, Woods was tagged back in and hit the GTS on Uso for a near fall. Kingston came in with a leg drop and got another near fall. Jey tagged back in, and Jimmy was sent outside before Kofi got the SOS for yet another near fall!

The Usos came back with double superkicks on New Day before getting the double splash on Woods in the ring, but the latter kicked out. Kofi blocked the 1D and sent Jey into the steel steps before hitting Midnight Hour on him with Woods.

Back in the ring, New Day got another near fall as the match went on. Woods was superkicked over the barricades before the Usos hit the 1D on Kofi for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The New Day to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Grade: A

Backstage on SmackDown, The Usos celebrated their win before Roman asked them to join him in the ring tonight to 'handle some business.'

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar - SmackDown World Cup

Nakamura started off strong with a dropkick, and they headed outside before Shinsuke tripped Escobar on the ropes. After a break on SmackDown, Santos tried for a single-leg crab, but Nakamura got out of it and hit a suplex for a near fall.

Escobar got some kicks, and a knee strike before Nakamura came back with another suplex. Legado Del Fantasma interfered and dragged Escobar out of the way of the Kinshasa. Yet another distraction from Legado allowed Escobar to hit Shinsuke with the Phantom Driver before getting the pin.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Grade: B

LA Knight was backstage when Bray Wyatt came in and said that he and Knight were similar. Wyatt asked Knight how far he would go.

The latter taunted Bray and told him to leave when Wyatt took him down with a headbutt and walked out.

Six-Pack Challenge to decide the SmackDown Women's Title No.1 Contender

A brawl broke out right off the bat, and Liv Morgan went after Sonya Deville and tossed her out of the ring before sending her into the steel steps outside. Xia Li sent Raquel Rodriguez into the ring post before Morgan hut the steel steps, thanks to Deville.

Shotzi and Lacey took each other out in the ring before Raquel hit a superplex on Li. After a break on SmackDown, Liv and Morgan tried to pin Raquel, but the latter recovered and hit a big powerbomb on Li. Rodriguez brought a table out and set it up before Liv hit a dive and took her and Deville down.

Shotzi rallied the crowd in the ring and hit Lacey with the Never Wake Up before getting the pin.

Result: Shotzi won and earned a SmackDown Women's Title match

Grade: B

Shotzi was backstage, and Emma congratulated her before Shayna Baszler came in to taunt her.

She and Baszler argued for a bit before Shayna knocked her out with a sleeper hold and left with Ronda Rousey.

Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal - SmackDown World Cup

Jinder got some big moves early and got Braun off his feet before the Monster got back up and sent Jinder outside. Strowman ran into Jinder at ringside and flattened him before getting a splash in the ring and then his finisher for the easy win.

Result: Braun Strowman def. Jinder Mahal

Grade: C

Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma were out next, but before they could compete, the Viking Raiders returned with a new member and took out both teams.

They hit the double powerbomb on Top Dolla before Sarah Logan, the newest member of the Viking Raiders, took out B-Fab with a headbutt.

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline were next on SmackDown, and Paul Heyman riled up the crowd before talking about the Usos and Roman Reigns. Roman got on the mic and was about to say something to the Usos before the Brawling Brutes interrupted him.

Butch and Ridge Holland were followed by Sheamus, and they wasted no time in attacking the Bloodline. Drew McIntyre joined them and wiped out the Usos before going after Solo Sikoa.

Roman and Sheamus went after each other in the ring as SmackDown went off the air!

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Jinder Mahal tonight, while Shotzi picked up a big win. The New Day put on a great title match tonight while Bray Wyatt teased his first feud since his return to WWE.

