Bloodline members break massive record in title match on WWE SmackDown

Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The New Day to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown this week.

New Day, who held the record for the longest reigning tag team champion in WWE, challenged The Usos on the blue brand this week so that they could end Jimmy and Jey's reign and keep their record intact.

The Usos entered this match with a 481-day reign as tag team champs. The Bloodline members dominated most of the bout and kept Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in control.

After being on the receiving end of a considerable amount of damage, Kofi Kingston finally tagged Xavier. The latter hit a couple of clotheslines on Jimmy Uso before tagging Kofi into the match. Kofi went for the Trouble in Paradise. However, Jimmy ducked and tagged in Jey, who tried to attack Kofi but was stopped with an SOS.

During the match's closing moments, both teams exchanged strikes until Jey was sent outside. As Xavier Woods went after him, he was taken out with a superkick and sent flying over the barricade.

Kofi climbed the top rope but was stopped by Bloodline's Jimmy Uso. Kingston tried to fight off The Usos and attempted to hit the crossbody. However, he was caught, and The Usos hit the 1D for the win.

Following this win, The Usos will now break The New Day's 483-day reign, making them the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history and keeping the tag titles within The Bloodline.

What do you make of The Usos becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history? Sound off in the comments section.

