2 former world champions teased as Roman Reigns' opponents for Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline headlined SmackDown this week. The segment, which was initially meant to be a celebration for The Usos, was interrupted, and ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, four major opponents, including former world champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, have been teased as opponents of Reigns and The Bloodline.

Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes interrupted the Bloodline. However, a returning Sheamus also emerged, leading to a brawl in the ring. However, the four-on-three numbers game made the difference until another former world champion, Drew McIntyre, came out to make the save.

SmackDown ended abruptly, but it's clear that two former world champions, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, will likely be a part of the WarGames main event.

The Bloodline being on the poster of Survivor Series: WarGames confirmed their appearance despite Roman Reigns' part-time schedule. We also note that WarGames matches will be five-on-five.

While that makes up Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for The Bloodline, only four are on the opposing side.

McIntyre seemed to be an obvious pick. It will be interesting to see who can join them.

