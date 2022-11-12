"What was Triple H cooking?" - Wrestling World reacts to surprising botch from Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown

The women of WWE SmackDown competed for a chance to challenge Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in a six-pack challenge this week.

In the end, Shotzi picked up the win after hitting Never Wake Up on Lacey Evans. That being said, the former's win will not be the most memorable moment of the match.

Instead, fans discussed an exchange between Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan when the women could not go through a table at ringside.

As seen from the video above, Morgan jumped off the barricade and was caught by Rodriguez where she was supposed to go through the table. Instead, Morgan came off the bigger woman and made slight contact with the table.

The WWE Universe obviously spotted the botch as part of the show and has since taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Many fans believe it was Raquel Rodriguez who botched on WWE SmackDown

Many fans believe that it was Rodriguez who was at fault for the botch after many updates claiming that the bigger star should have caught Liv Morgan and fallen back into the table.

Raquel was to catch Liv Morgan and fall back onto the table

Raquel's botch @SonyaDevilleWWE ahhh...Raquel was to catch Liv Morgan and fall back onto the tableRaquel's botch @Obscure4Life @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE ahhh...Raquel was to catch Liv Morgan and fall back onto the tableRaquel's botch

Other fans also appear to be checking in on Liv Morgan following the match since it seems the spot could have seriously injured her if it had gone any worse.

#SDLive Was that a Botch because Liv almost broke her Neck Was that a Botch because Liv almost broke her Neck 😭😭😭😭😩😩😩😩#Smackdown #SDLive

Andy Dubs @thewoo1ster Liv Morgan is dangerous and not in a good way. She nearly broke her own jaw on that table spot Liv Morgan is dangerous and not in a good way. She nearly broke her own jaw on that table spot

Joe @JoeTek99 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Jeez Liv, that was a nasty fall on the table. I hope you're okay. Please send us a post when you can. I think everyone's concerned. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Jeez Liv, that was a nasty fall on the table. I hope you're okay. Please send us a post when you can. I think everyone's concerned.

Robert Thompson @RT1959 The table segment was totally gnarly. It was a wicked impact all around for Raquel Rodriguez,Liv Morgan,and Sonya DeVille. #SmackDown The table segment was totally gnarly. It was a wicked impact all around for Raquel Rodriguez,Liv Morgan,and Sonya DeVille. #SmackDown

Bilnation @Bilaldinho10_ @WWE @ShotziWWE @RondaRousey Hope Liv Morgan is okay her face hit that table pretty hard @WWE @ShotziWWE @RondaRousey Hope Liv Morgan is okay her face hit that table pretty hard

Luckily, Morgan wasn't injured, but some fans are now calling for WWE to end the Liv Morgan experiment after WWE SmackDown this week, which could be why her new extreme nature is being referred to by fans online.

Who do you think was at fault for the botch between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez this week on WWE SmackDown? Have your say in the comments section below.

