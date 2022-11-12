Create

Bray Wyatt gets physical against 40-year-old WWE star for the first time since return 

By Rohit Nath
Modified Nov 12, 2022 08:17 AM IST
The former World Champion had his first confrontation
The former world champion appeared on SmackDown tonight.

Bray Wyatt recently had a confrontation backstage on SmackDown with a member of the WWE staff. The 40-year-old LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) was cutting a promo, only to be interrupted by the three-time world champion Wyatt in an interesting interaction.

This marks the first confrontation Bray Wyatt has had with another WWE superstar since April 2021 at WrestleMania 37. The last month has seen Wyatt by himself, with his opponents being his inner demons and seemingly Uncle Howdy.

How far are you willing to go, @RealLAKnight? 😏#SmackDown #WWE #BrayWyatt https://t.co/zJ3MYYeQSv

Last week, he was furious after a backstage staff unintentionally disrupted him, but he let it go. This time, Wyatt confronted LA Knight and told him that he could see the rage that burned inside him and asked how far he would go to earn some respect.

Knight hit back at Wyatt, telling him to stick his puppets up his playhouse. This caused Bray Wyatt to hit a headbutt.

Thoughts on this segment? 👀#SmackDown #WWE #BrayWyatt https://t.co/XbhAajlUOS

From the looks of things, LA Knight could potentially be Wyatt's first opponent since returning to WWE. However, it could also have been a random interaction or one of many that we will see with Wyatt.

If this is going to be his first feud, it will be interesting to see the direction that it is heading in.

Edited by Angana Roy
